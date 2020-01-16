Trump Associate Parnas Implicates Most of Republican Leadership in Ukraine Scandal

An associate of US President Donald Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas, said in an interview with MSNBC that most high-ranking officials in the White House were aware of the pressure campaign on Ukraine to investigate Trump's political rival Joe Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) An associate of US President Donald Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas, said in an interview with MSNBC that most high-ranking officials in the White House were aware of the pressure campaign on Ukraine to investigate Trump's political rival Joe Biden.

Ukrainian-American businessman Parnas, who was allegedly Trump's contact man in Ukraine during attempts to implicate Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, contradicted the Trump administration's earlier arguments that Vice President Mike Pence and other officials were not aware of the goings-on in Kiev.

"I'm going to use a famous quote from [US Ambassador to the EU Gordon] Sondland. Everybody was in the loop," Parnas said in the interview, evoking Sondland's congressional testimony leading up to Trump's eventual impeachment.

Parnas said that Trump was closely followed and directed his movements in Ukraine along with Giuliani.

"President Trump knew exactly what was going on, he was aware of all my movements. I wouldn't do anything without the consent of the president or Rudy Giuliani," Parnas said.

Parnas went on to detail Trump's displeasure with the slow progress in getting Ukrainian President-elect at the time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to publicly announce an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

According to Parnas, Trump directed Pence to instruct Zelenskyy to announce the investigation and then ordered Pence to skip Zelenskyy's inauguration when the announcement was not made.

"The announcement was the key at that time because of the inauguration and I told him Pence would not show up, nobody would show up to his inauguration," Parnas said in the interview aired on Wednesday.

Furthermore, Parnas added that Trump-appointed US Attorney General William Barr' was "basically part of the team" despite the latter's attempts to distance himself from the matter.

Parnas also suggested that the suspension of US military aid to Ukraine allegedly in order to pressure Kiev was a brainchild of Trump himself.

A day prior to the interview's airing, House Democrats released a slew of documents handed over by Parnas which detail the US pressure campaign on Ukraine's new Zelenskyy administration.

Parnas was arrested in October last year along with fellow businessman Igor Fruman for campaign finance violations and remains subject in an ongoing court case that could see him eventually put behind bars.