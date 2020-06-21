WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) US President Donald Trump said at his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma that he is well, recalling a recent graduation ceremony where he appeared tired, raising various speculations in the media about his health.

"They say there's is something wrong with our president, I'll let you know if there is something wrong ... I'll tell you what, there is something wrong with [Joe] Biden, that I can tell," Trump said on Saturday.

The 74-year-old US president also criticized 77-year-old Biden for allegedly mixing up the Names of states.

"Do you ever notice that Biden oftentimes gets the state wrong? He's in Iowa and he says it's good to be in Idaho.

No, no you're in Iowa... That happens to him all the time, hasn't happened to me yet. When that happens, there is nothing you can do to make up for it, you might just as well walk off the stage," Trump told his supporters in Tulsa.

According to Trump, Biden has surrendered to the "left-wing mob" and has no control over it.

Republicans - and others - have questioned whether Biden is fit for office given numerous instances in which Biden struggles to complete sentences as a result of what they say is an early onset of dementia.

The US presidential election is scheduled to take place on November 3.