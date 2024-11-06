Trump At 227 Electoral Votes, Harris At 189: US Media
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former president Donald Trump are battling it out for the White House, with polls nearly all closed across the United States early Wednesday -- but a long wait for results still expected.
US media have thus far projected that Trump has won in 23 states, including big prizes Texas and Ohio, key battleground North Carolina and other reliably Republican-leaning states.
Harris has so far captured 14 states including big electoral vote prizes California and New York -- as well as the US capital Washington.
So far, that gives Trump 227 electoral votes and Harris 189.
The magic number to win the presidency is 270. Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states.
The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox news, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.
- HARRIS (189) -
California (54)
Colorado (10)
Connecticut (7)
Delaware (3)
District of Columbia (3)
Hawaii (4)
Illinois (19)
Maryland (10)
Massachusetts (11)
New York (28)
Oregon (8)
Rhode Island (4)
Vermont (3)
Virginia (13)
Washington (12)
- TRUMP (227) -
Alabama (9)
Arkansas (6)
Florida (30)
Idaho (4)
Indiana (11)
Iowa (6)
Kansas (6)
Kentucky (8)
Louisiana (8)
Mississippi (6)
Missouri (10)
Montana (4)
North Carolina (16)
North Dakota (3)
Ohio (17)
Oklahoma (7)
South Carolina (9)
South Dakota (3)
Tennessee (11)
Texas (40)
Utah (6)
West Virginia (4)
Wyoming (3)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024
Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week strike
Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Finals
SBP grants approvals for setting up EMI, PSO
Stock markets climb, dollar dips as US votes
Foreign investment, stock exchange improving: Asif
England name unchanged team for Australia clash
FC organizes Mega Sports Events in parts of Balochistan
Ito's Bayern debut further delayed after foot surgery
Missing girl reunited with family
Attock police resolve major house robbery case, 5 arrested
More Stories From World
-
Intolerable conditions in northern Gaza beyond imagination: UN official2 minutes ago
-
Philadelphia officials reject Trump 'massive cheating' claim2 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index surges 3% in afternoon trade2 minutes ago
-
'I feel it': US voters confident in most pro-Trump town22 minutes ago
-
Celtic inflict more Champions League pain on Leipzig22 minutes ago
-
Harris takes California and Oregon, Trump wins in Idaho: US media32 minutes ago
-
Spain unveils $11 bln aid plan after catastrophic floods32 minutes ago
-
Talent, toil and pleasing Kim bring N. Korea women's football glory42 minutes ago
-
FBI warns of hoax bomb threats from Russia at US voting sites52 minutes ago
-
Asian markets rise with dollar, bitcoin as ealy US results roll in1 hour ago
-
Dollar gains 1.5% against yen, euro ahead of US election result2 hours ago
-
Spain unveils $11 bn aid plan after catastrophic floods2 hours ago