Trump At 243 Electoral Votes, Harris At 194: US Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former president Donald Trump are battling it out for the White House, with polls nearly all closed across the United States early Wednesday -- but results still coming in.

US media have thus far projected that Trump has won in 24 states, including big prizes Texas and Ohio, key battlegrounds Georgia and North Carolina and other reliably Republican-leaning states.

Harris has so far captured 15 states including big electoral vote prizes California and New York -- as well as the US capital Washington.

So far, that gives Trump 243 electoral votes and Harris 194.

The magic number to win the presidency is 270. Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox news, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.

- TRUMP (243) -

Alabama (9)

Arkansas (6)

Florida (30)

Georgia (16)

Idaho (4)

Indiana (11)

Iowa (6)

Kansas (6)

Kentucky (8)

Louisiana (8)

Mississippi (6)

Missouri (10)

Montana (4)

North Carolina (16)

North Dakota (3)

Ohio (17)

Oklahoma (7)

South Carolina (9)

South Dakota (3)

Tennessee (11)

Texas (40)

Utah (6)

West Virginia (4)

Wyoming (3)

- HARRIS (194) -

California (54)

Colorado (10)

Connecticut (7)

Delaware (3)

District of Columbia (3)

Hawaii (4)

Illinois (19)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

New Mexico (5)

New York (28)

Oregon (8)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

Virginia (13)

Washington (12)

