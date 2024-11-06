Trump at 266 electoral votes, Harris at 219: US media

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Republican former president Donald Trump closed in on a new term in the White House early Wednesday, needing just a handful of electoral votes to defeat Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

US media have thus far projected that Trump has won in more than half of the 50 US states, including three key battlegrounds Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, two of which voted Democratic in the last election.

That gives him 266 electoral votes, just shy of the 270 needed to win the presidency. Fox news has already called the race in Trump's favor.

Harris has so far captured 219 electoral votes, including California and New York -- as well as the US capital Washington.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.

- TRUMP (266) -

Alabama (9)

Arkansas (6)

Florida (30)

Georgia (16)

Idaho (4)

Indiana (11)

Iowa (6)

Kansas (6)

Kentucky (8)

Louisiana (8)

Mississippi (6)

Missouri (10)

Montana (4)

Nebraska (4 - split)

North Carolina (16)

North Dakota (3)

Ohio (17)

Oklahoma (7)

Pennsylvania (19)

South Carolina (9)

South Dakota (3)

Tennessee (11)

Texas (40)

Utah (6)

West Virginia (4)

Wyoming (3)

- HARRIS (219) -

California (54)

Colorado (10)

Connecticut (7)

Delaware (3)

District of Columbia (3)

Hawaii (4)

Illinois (19)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

Minnesota (10)

Nebraska (1 - split)

New Jersey (14)

New Mexico (5)

New York (28)

Oregon (8)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

Virginia (13)

Washington (12)