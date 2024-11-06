Open Menu

Trump At 266 Electoral Votes, Harris At 219: US Media

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Trump at 266 electoral votes, Harris at 219: US media

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Republican former president Donald Trump closed in on a new term in the White House early Wednesday, needing just a handful of electoral votes to defeat Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

US media have thus far projected that Trump has won in more than half of the 50 US states, including three key battlegrounds Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, two of which voted Democratic in the last election.

That gives him 266 electoral votes, just shy of the 270 needed to win the presidency. Fox news has already called the race in Trump's favor.

Harris has so far captured 219 electoral votes, including California and New York -- as well as the US capital Washington.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.

- TRUMP (266) -

Alabama (9)

Arkansas (6)

Florida (30)

Georgia (16)

Idaho (4)

Indiana (11)

Iowa (6)

Kansas (6)

Kentucky (8)

Louisiana (8)

Mississippi (6)

Missouri (10)

Montana (4)

Nebraska (4 - split)

North Carolina (16)

North Dakota (3)

Ohio (17)

Oklahoma (7)

Pennsylvania (19)

South Carolina (9)

South Dakota (3)

Tennessee (11)

Texas (40)

Utah (6)

West Virginia (4)

Wyoming (3)

- HARRIS (219) -

California (54)

Colorado (10)

Connecticut (7)

Delaware (3)

District of Columbia (3)

Hawaii (4)

Illinois (19)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

Minnesota (10)

Nebraska (1 - split)

New Jersey (14)

New Mexico (5)

New York (28)

Oregon (8)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

Virginia (13)

Washington (12)

Related Topics

Election Washington White House Trump Montana Split Columbia Virginia New York Florida Georgia Mexico Media Race

Recent Stories

Strong bullish trend continues in PSX

Strong bullish trend continues in PSX

43 minutes ago
 Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election ..

Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election unopposed

51 minutes ago
 realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models ..

Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..

2 hours ago
 Participants of 26th national security workshop vi ..

Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..

2 hours ago
 Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

2 hours ago
Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speec ..

Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech

2 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead ..

Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia

3 hours ago
 DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b ..

DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers

4 hours ago
 Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US presi ..

Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From World