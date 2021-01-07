Trump at Rally in Washington Says 'We Will Never Concede'

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:08 AM

US President Donald Trump assured his supporters on Wednesday that he will never concede

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump assured his supporters on Wednesday that he will never concede.

"We will never give up, we will never concede," Trump said during the rally near the White House in Washington, DC.

Trump also called on Vice President Mike Pence to send electoral votes back to the states to re-certify.

More Stories From World

