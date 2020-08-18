Trump Attacks Democrats as They Gather for National Convention Ahead of November Elections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Monday launched a scathing attack against Democrats ahead of their National Convention to officially nominate Joe Biden as the party's presidential candidate in the 2020 election.

Speaking at a rally-like event in the city of Mankato, Minnesota, Trump accused Biden of planning to outsource abroad US manufacturing, flood the United States with immigrants and asylum-seekers who would take American jobs and overload healthcare and social systems.

"Joe Biden is the puppet of left wing extremists trying to erase our borders, eliminate our beliefs, indoctrinate our children, vilify our heroes, take away our energy," Trump told to a cheering audience.

If re-elected, President pledged to fully restore US manufacturing independence, create a merit-based immigration system, beef up police and dismantle radical left movements, including Antifa, that he blames for hijacking nationwide anti-racial protests and promoting riots and violence.

Trump mocked Biden's intellectual abilities and pictured him as being manipulated by his entourage.

"If you mention 'You shouldn't have done that to Minnesota,' he'll say 'Where is Minnesota? I don't what Minnesota is. Where is that please?'" Trump said. "For 47 years he did nothing now he's telling everybody he is going to make it wonderful."

Biden is expected to accept the Democratic nomination and address the nation on Thursday, the final day of the National Convention.

Trump will spend most of the week touring battleground states in an attempt to mobilize his sympathizers. He will receive his nomination to run for re-election at the Republican convention a week later.