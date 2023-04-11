Trump Attempting to Block Pence From Testifying in 2020 US Election Probe - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump is attempting to block former Vice President Mike Pence from testifying as part of a Federal probe into his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election results, NBC news reported on Monday.

Trump filed a request with the US Court of Appeals of the District of Columbia urging them to block Pence from testifying to a grand jury investigating his actions related to the 2020 election, the report said, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Last week, Pence adviser Devin O'Malley said that the former vice president would not appeal an order by the US District Court for the District of Columbia requiring him to testify as part of a special counsel investigation into Trump.

It is not clear when Pence would provide testimony to the grand jury, a source familiar with the matter reportedly said last week.

The investigation into Trump by special counsel Jack Smith is taking place alongside criminal proceedings against the former president in Manhattan, following his indictment by a grand jury there on charges related to alleged hush money payments to pornography actress Stormy Daniels.