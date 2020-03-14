Trump Attending COVID-19 Meetings at White House

US Donald Trump said Saturday he was attending meetings at the White House on the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) US Donald Trump said Saturday he was attending meetings at the White House on the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

"Attending meetings on Covid-19 in the White House. Working with States and local governments, many of whom have done a great job," he tweeted.

Trump promised to share a "full report" later. He also called for social distancing in a separate tweet.

This comes a day after the president declared a national emergency to unlock extra budget funds in a bid to prevent the spread of the highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus has infected some 1,700 people and killed 47 in the United States.