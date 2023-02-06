Trump, Attorney Appeal Nearly $1Mln in Sanctions Over 'Frivolous' Lawsuit

Former US President Donald Trump and one of his attorneys are appealing the nearly $1 million in sanctions imposed against them for what a federal judge has labeled a "frivolous" lawsuit against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and other political rivals

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump and one of his attorneys are appealing the nearly $1 million in sanctions imposed against them for what a Federal judge has labeled a "frivolous" lawsuit against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and other political rivals.

"Notice is hereby given that Alina Habba, Habba Madaio & Associates, and Donald J. Trump appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit from the Sanctions Order of the Hon. Donald M. Middlebrooks entered on January 19, 2023 in the instant action," a filing on the appeal said.

The appeal came just days after Jared Roberts, a lawyer for Trump and his attorney Alina Habba, told the judge that his clients were prepared to put up a bond of $1,031,788 to cover the costs of the sanctions while the federal Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit deliberated on the matter.

In imposing sanctions last month, Middlebrooks said the lawsuit was frivolous factually and legally and should never have been filed.

Middlebrooks characterized Trump as a "mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process" and a "prolific and sophisticated litigant" who is repeatedly using the courts to seek revenge on political adversaries.

A day after Middlebrooks issued the order, Trump voluntarily dropped another lawsuit he had pending before the same judge against New York Attorney General Letitia James, which is related to her pending $250 million fraud lawsuit against Trump and his company in Manhattan state court.

In his lawsuit, Trump, who sought $70 million in damages, accused Clinton, former FBI officials, the Democratic National Committee and others of conspiring to create a false narrative that he colluded with Russia to win the 2016 US election.

Middlebrooks last year dismissed the lawsuit filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida and barred Trump from refiling it. The judge later ordered Trump and Habba to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions.