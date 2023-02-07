UrduPoint.com

Trump, Attorney Appeal Nearly $1Mln In Sanctions Over 'Frivolous' Lawsuit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Trump, Attorney Appeal Nearly $1Mln in Sanctions Over 'Frivolous' Lawsuit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump and one of his attorneys are appealing the nearly $1 million in sanctions imposed against them for what a Federal judge has labeled a "frivolous" lawsuit against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and other political rivals.

"Notice is hereby given that Alina Habba, Habba Madaio & Associates, and Donald J. Trump appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit from the Sanctions Order of the Hon. Donald M. Middlebrooks entered on January 19, 2023 in the instant action," a filing on the appeal said.

The appeal came just days after Jared Roberts, a lawyer for Trump and his attorney Alina Habba, told the judge that his clients were prepared to put up a bond of $1,031,788 to cover the costs of the sanctions while the federal Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit deliberated on the matter.

In imposing sanctions last month, Middlebrooks said the lawsuit was frivolous factually and legally and should never have been filed.

Middlebrooks characterized Trump as a "mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process" and a "prolific and sophisticated litigant" who is repeatedly using the courts to seek revenge on political adversaries.

A day after Middlebrooks issued the order, Trump voluntarily dropped another lawsuit he had pending before the same judge against New York Attorney General Letitia James, which is related to her pending $250 million fraud lawsuit against Trump and his company in Manhattan state court.

In his lawsuit, Trump, who sought $70 million in damages, accused Clinton, former FBI officials, the Democratic National Committee and others of conspiring to create a false narrative that he colluded with Russia to win the 2016 US election.

Middlebrooks last year dismissed the lawsuit filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida and barred Trump from refiling it. The judge later ordered Trump and Habba to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions.

Related Topics

Election Russia Hillary Clinton Company Trump Same Manhattan New York Florida United States January FBI 2016 From Million Court

Recent Stories

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as one of the world’s top lite ..

11 minutes ago
 Human fraternity is the best way for international ..

Human fraternity is the best way for international understanding and cooperation ..

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival

12 minutes ago
 Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquak ..

Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquake in Turkey - Russia's Rosatom

20 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) declares FPA, other tariff ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) declares FPA, other tariff in electricity bills illegal

20 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the h ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the history of places of worship in ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.