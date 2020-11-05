Trump Attorney Giuliani Says Going to Philadelphia to Challenge Massive Election Cheating

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said in a statement on Wednesday that he is on his way to the city of Philadelphia with a legal team to challenge the "massive cheating" intended to undermine Trump's re-election.

"En route to Philadelphia with legal team," Giuliani said via Twitter. "Massive cheating. Trump up by 550,000 with 75 percent [of the votes] counted. Will not let Philly Democrat hacks steal it."