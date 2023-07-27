(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Attorneys representing former US President Donald Trump arrived at the office of special counsel Jack Smith for legal discussions, amid a possible indictment of Trump for his alleged role in efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election, ABC news reported on Thursday.

Two of Trump's lawyers are set to meet with members of Smith's team, who are investigating potential crimes linked to the January 6 US Capitol riot, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month, Trump said he was informed by Smith that he was a target of the special counsel's probe. Trump was also told to report to a grand jury, which the former president claimed was a signal of an impending indictment.

The indictment would come amid a number of other probes into potential misconduct by Trump, including on his handling of classified documents, as well as in the middle of the 2024 presidential race, in which he has established himself as the Republican Party's leading candidate.