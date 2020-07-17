UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Australia Prime Minister Discuss Indo-Pacific Security Threats - White House

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

Trump, Australia Prime Minister Discuss Indo-Pacific Security Threats - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed growing security threats in the Indo-Pacific region and new "unfair" Chinese trade measures in a phone conversation held on Thursday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said.

"Yesterday, President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia to address growing security threats in the Indo-Pacific region," Deere said via Twitter. "President Trump also expressed his support for the people of Australia as they battle the coronavirus and face unfair retaliatory trade measures from China.

"

Deere also said that Trump supported Morrison in his moves to ramp up Australia's defense spending.

"President Trump commended Prime Minister Morrison for increasing Australia's defense budget and thanked him for his leadership in calling for accountability and reform of the World Health Organization," Deere said.

Trump has repeatedly praised Morrison, a fellow conservative and a nationalist, for his defense and security policies.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Australia China Budget Twitter White House Trump From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

2 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

2 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

3 hours ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

4 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

4 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.