Trump, Australia Prime Minister Discuss Indo-Pacific Security Threats - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed growing security threats in the Indo-Pacific region and new "unfair" Chinese trade measures in a phone conversation held on Thursday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said.

"Yesterday, President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia to address growing security threats in the Indo-Pacific region," Deere said via Twitter. "President Trump also expressed his support for the people of Australia as they battle the coronavirus and face unfair retaliatory trade measures from China.

"

Deere also said that Trump supported Morrison in his moves to ramp up Australia's defense spending.

"President Trump commended Prime Minister Morrison for increasing Australia's defense budget and thanked him for his leadership in calling for accountability and reform of the World Health Organization," Deere said.

Trump has repeatedly praised Morrison, a fellow conservative and a nationalist, for his defense and security policies.