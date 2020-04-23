UrduPoint.com
Trump, Australian Prime Minister Discuss Reopening Economies Amid Pandemic - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed increased bilateral cooperation in fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and reopening both economies, the White House said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday [Tuesday], President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic," the White House said in a readout. "The two leaders also discussed plans for reopening their respective economies and agreed to remain in close communication on this matter."

On Tuesday, Trump said 20 US states are preparing to reopen their economies.

The United States is the world leader in coronavirus cases with more than 835,000 including nearly 46,000 deaths.

