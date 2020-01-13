Trump Authorized Soleimani Killing 7 Months Ago on Condition of US Casualties - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Donald Trump authorized the killing of Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani seven months ago, but only on the condition that Iranian actions lead to US casualties, the NBC broadcaster reported, citing five administration officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump authorized the killing of Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani seven months ago, but only on the condition that Iranian actions lead to US casualties, the NBC broadcaster reported, citing five administration officials.

According to the network's sources, security advisers urged Trump to sign-off on killing Soleimani in June 2019 when Iran shot down a US drone in the Strait of Hormuz, but Trump put US deaths as the condition under which he would greenlight the assassination.

The justification came in late December when Iraqi militia Kata'ib Hezbollah, which has close ties to Iran, launched a rocket attack on a US base in Iraq, which killed one US military contractor and injured four others injuries. Soleimani, Iran's top military leader for foreign operations, was killed in a drone strike early on January 3 outside Baghdad International Airport.

According to NBC, the timing of these events could cast doubt on the initial reason put forward by the Trump administration to justify the operation, specifically that Soleimani was planning "immanent" attacks against US citizens.

Soleimani's killing exacerbated the crisis between the United States and Iran and triggered widespread fears of an open conflict between the two. Iran responded with limited strikes on US bases with prior warning and resulted in no deaths or injuries, after which both sides headed for de-escalation. However, 176 people died in a plane crash which Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps admitted to accidentally shooting down while in alert mode after the attack.