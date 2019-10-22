UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Authorizes $4.5Mln In Direct Support To White Helmets Group In Syria - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 10:45 PM

Trump Authorizes $4.5Mln in Direct Support to White Helmets Group in Syria - White House

US President Donald Trump has authorized $4.5 million in direct support to the Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) US President Donald Trump has authorized $4.5 million in direct support to the Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump authorized $4.5 million in direct support to the Syria Civil Defense (SCD) to continue United States support for the organization's important and highly valued work in the country," the statement said.

Related Topics

Syria White House Trump United States Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Executive Council issues decision reducing ..

47 minutes ago

Russia-Africa Forum Final Declaration to Set Futur ..

1 minute ago

Over 53% of Israelis Think Netanyahu Should Resign ..

1 minute ago

US Gives $1.5Mln for Global Climate Disaster Impac ..

1 minute ago

Sterling softens as more Brexit votes loom

1 minute ago

Jamat-e-Islami to support Govt in across the board ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.