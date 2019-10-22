Trump Authorizes $4.5Mln in Direct Support to White Helmets Group in Syria - White House

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 10:45 PM
US President Donald Trump has authorized $4.5 million in direct support to the Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday
"Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump authorized $4.5 million in direct support to the Syria Civil Defense (SCD) to continue United States support for the organization's important and highly valued work in the country," the statement said.