Trump Authorizes $4.5Mln in Direct Support to White Helmets Group in Syria - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) US President Donald Trump has authorized $4.5 million in direct support to the Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump authorized $4.5 million in direct support to the Syria Civil Defense (SCD) to continue United States support for the organization's important and highly valued work in the country," the statement said.