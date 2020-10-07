Trump Authorizes Declassification of Documents on Russia 'Collusion' Investigation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said he had declassified documents related to the Russia "collusion" investigation.

"I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!" he said.