Trump Authorizes Declassification Of Documents On Russia 'Collusion' Investigation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 09:30 AM

Trump Authorizes Declassification of Documents on Russia 'Collusion' Investigation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said he had declassified documents related to the Russia "collusion" investigation.

"I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!" he said.

