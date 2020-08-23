Trump Authorizes Emergency Relief Aid to Puerto Rico Hit by Storm Laura - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) US President Donald Trump has approved emergency assistance to Puerto Rico, which has been hit by Tropical Storm Laura, the White House said in a statement.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that an emergency exists in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and ordered Federal assistance to supplement Commonwealth and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Laura beginning on August 21, 2020, and continuing," the Saturday statement says.

According to the release, the disaster relief efforts will cover all municipalities in Puerto Rico and will be coordinated by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

As of Saturday evening, thousands of people in Puerto Rico had lost power and water, according to the Weather Channel. Tropical Storm Laura had brought strong winds and heavy rainfall to Puerto Rico, causing flooding and landslides.