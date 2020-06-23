(@FahadShabbir)

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had authorized the government to arrest any person vandalizing and destroying any monument or statue, and introduce prison sentences of up to 10 years

"I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S.

with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent," Trump wrote on Twitter.

The action takes effect immediately and may also be used retroactively, the president explained.

Trump's announcement came soon after he warned that people who vandalized the Statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh US president, and defaced St. John's Church in Washington, DC, could face 10 years in prison.