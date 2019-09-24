UrduPoint.com
Trump Authorizes Release Of Full Transcript Of Controversial Call With Ukrainian President

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:40 PM

Trump Authorizes Release of Full Transcript of Controversial Call With Ukrainian President

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he authorized the release of the full transcript of a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during which he reportedly pressed Kiev to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

"I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine," Trump said via Twitter.

Last week, US media reported that Trump urged Zelenskyy several times during a July phone call to cooperate with a corruption probe into Hunter Biden's business dealings with a Ukraine gas company. The reports have prompted fresh calls for Trump's impeachment, with many lawmakers calling the phone call an attempt to get Ukraine to interfere in the upcoming US presidential election.

