Trump Authorizes Sanctions Against ICC Officials Probing US Military Action in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) President Donald Trump has authorized sanctions against officials in the International Criminal Court (ICC) who are investigating US military actions in Afghanistan, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

"The President has authorized economic sanctions against International Criminal Court officials directly engaged with any effort to investigate or prosecute United States personnel without the consent of the United States," the statement said. "The President has also authorized the expansion of visa restrictions against International Criminal Court officials and their family members."