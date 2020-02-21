UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Authorizes State, Treasury To Proceed With Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 - White House

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 10:02 PM

Trump Authorizes State, Treasury to Proceed With Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 - White House

US President has authorized his secretaries of State and the Treasury Department to implement a portion of the country's national defense bill that calls for sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project, according to the text of a memorandum released by the White House on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) US President has authorized his secretaries of State and the Treasury Department to implement a portion of the country's national defense bill that calls for sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project, according to the text of a memorandum released by the White House on Friday.

"I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, the functions and authorities vested in the President by the following provisions of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020," Trump said in the memorandum.

Among the portions of the defense bill that Trump listed was section 7503, which calls on the Treasury and State departments to identify vessels involved in laying pipes for the Nord Stream 2 project so they can be targeted with sanctions. Trump signed the bill into law on December 21, triggering a 60-day period in which such targets were due to be identified.

Related Topics

White House Trump Nord December 2020

Recent Stories

Election authorities invite objections on renewed ..

4 minutes ago

Winter Sports Festival from Feb 25

4 minutes ago

Trump Says 4 Candidates Under Consideration for DN ..

4 minutes ago

Pentagon Says 'No Decision Made' on Turkey's Reque ..

4 minutes ago

Kite flying, aerial firing were order of day durin ..

17 minutes ago

Hundreds of corrupt elements appeal NAB to withdra ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.