Trump Authorizes State, Treasury to Proceed With Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) US President has authorized his secretaries of State and the Treasury Department to implement a portion of the country's national defense bill that calls for sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project, according to the text of a memorandum released by the White House on Friday.

"I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, the functions and authorities vested in the President by the following provisions of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020," Trump said in the memorandum.

Among the portions of the defense bill that Trump listed was section 7503, which calls on the Treasury and State departments to identify vessels involved in laying pipes for the Nord Stream 2 project so they can be targeted with sanctions. Trump signed the bill into law on December 21, triggering a 60-day period in which such targets were due to be identified.