Trump Awards $3.7Bln to Puerto Rico for Water Infrastructure Damaged in Hurricane Maria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The Trump administration has awarded Puerto Rico $3.7 billion to rebuild its infrastructure damaged in Hurricane Maria in 2017, the White House said in a statement.

"Under the leadership of President Trump, Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) will award $3.

7 billion to help rebuild Puerto Rico's water and wastewater treatment plants, pumping stations, dams, and reservoirs," the release said on Tuesday evening.

In September, the Trump administration announced it awarded Puerto Rico with $13 billion to help rebuild the territory's electrical grid and to support its education system following the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

An independent study conducted by the George Washington University Milken Institute school of Public Health concluded that Hurricane Maria caused the deaths of 2,975 people in Puerto Rico between September 2017 and February 2018.