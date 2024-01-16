Trump Back On Trial For Defamation In Sexual Assault Case
Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 11:00 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Donald Trump is expected to be back in court Tuesday in New York for a civil case in which he has already been found liable for sexually abusing and defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll.
A jury in May of last year concluded that Trump sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of a New York department store in 1996.
It awarded her around $2 million for the assault and $3 million for defamation over Trump's remark in 2022, calling her claim "a complete con job."
Tuesday's trial will address how much Trump should be forced to pay for separate remarks he made about Carroll in 2019, as president. She is seeking $10 million in damages.
The second trial opens with jury selection just a day after Trump's big win in the Iowa caucuses -- the opening of the Republican presidential nomination process -- and ahead of the New Hampshire Primary.
Trump, the runaway favorite for the Republican nomination, said last week he planned to attend the proceedings in person and face Carroll, now 80. He did not do this in the first trial.
US media reported he will attend the opening session on Tuesday, before heading to a campaign rally in New Hampshire.
According to a document filed in the case, Trump, 77, requested a postponement to attend the funeral of his mother-in-law, Amalija Knavs, Thursday in Florida.
But Judge Lewis Kaplan refused, pointing out that Trump was still planning to meet with supporters in New Hampshire.
Last week the former president continued to insist of Carroll that "I never saw this woman in my life."
"I have no idea who this woman is," said Trump, who variously has called her a liar, "a wack job" and "not my type."
Counting Tuesday's trial, Trump is ensnared in at least six civil and criminal trials, including two stemming from his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.
Trump claims he is being politically persecuted and has made speeches full of invective, targeting judges and prosecutors who he says are trying to deny him a second term in the White House.
With tensions high around Trump's trials -- court officials in his civil fraud case whom he has criticized by name have received death threats -- the judge ordered that the jurors' Names be kept secret.
He also warned that the only issue at stake will be the harm caused to Carroll by Trump's comments, which Kaplan already said he considered "defamatory," "false" and "malicious."
Trump cannot introduce any evidence to argue he did not sexually assault her and that he did not defame her, the judge has said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team
Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy
Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs
VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop
No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers
DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates
Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional games forward
PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology
More Stories From World
-
Messi, Bonmati scoop awards for FIFA's best in 20237 minutes ago
-
Swedish citizen detained in Iran: foreign ministry7 minutes ago
-
Emmy winners in key categories17 minutes ago
-
Messi, Bonmati scoop awards for FIFA's best in 202317 minutes ago
-
Brilliant Bonmati's awards clean sweep highlights remarkable year17 minutes ago
-
'Succession' and 'The Bear' dominate strike-delayed Emmys27 minutes ago
-
'Succession' set to dominate as delayed Emmys gala kicks off37 minutes ago
-
Uruguay hinterland basks in art revolution57 minutes ago
-
Fighting 'spidermen' narcos in violence-torn Ecuador's biggest port1 hour ago
-
Senegal enjoy winning start to AFCON defence, Cameroon and Algeria held1 hour ago
-
'Succession' set to dominate TV's delayed Emmys1 hour ago
-
Andean ministers to discuss cross-border crime as Ecuador reels1 hour ago