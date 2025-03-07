Trump Backs Off Mexico, Canada Tariffs After Market Blowback
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) US President Donald Trump on Thursday delayed some tariffs targeting Canada and Mexico, leading Ottawa to halt an upcoming wave of countermeasures -- offering a reprieve to companies and consumers after blowback on financial markets.
Stock markets tumbled after Trump's duties of up to 25 percent took effect Tuesday, as economists warned that blanket levies could weigh on US growth and raise inflation.
Trump signed orders Thursday to hit pause on the fresh tariffs for Canadian and Mexican imports covered by a North American trade agreement, though he dismissed suggestions that his decisions were linked to market turmoil.
The halt -- which will last until April 2 -- offers relief to automakers.
In the auto sector, parts cross North American borders multiple times during production.
Following talks with the "Big Three" US automakers -- Stellantis, Ford and General Motors -- Washington initially announced a one-month exemption on autos coming through the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
A White House official told reporters that about 62 percent of Canadian imports will still face the new tariffs, although much of these are energy products hit by a lower rate of 10 percent.
About half of Mexican imports come through the USMCA.
The latest moves make conditions "much more favorable for our American car manufacturers," Trump said Thursday.
Shortly after Trump's decision, Canadian Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc wrote on X that his country "will not proceed with the second wave of tariffs on $125B of US products until April 2nd, while we continue to work for the removal of all tariffs."
Trump said more tariffs would come on April 2, adding they will be "reciprocal in nature." He had earlier vowed reciprocal levies to remedy practices Washington deems unfair.
At that point, Canadian and Mexican goods could still face levies.
The US president also said he would not modify broad tariffs for steel and aluminum imports, which are due to take effect next week.
US stock markets slumped again Thursday despite the new measures.
