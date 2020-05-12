UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Backs Tesla On Reopening After Musk Defies Order

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:36 PM

Trump backs Tesla on reopening after Musk defies order

President Donald Trump sided with Tesla on Tuesday, calling for California authorities to allow the reopening of the electric carmaker's assembly plant after company chief Elon Musk said he was defying local authorities

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump sided with Tesla on Tuesday, calling for California authorities to allow the reopening of the electric carmaker's assembly plant after company chief Elon Musk said he was defying local authorities.

Trump's comments came a day after Musk said he was restarting production at the plant in Fremont, California and after a series of angry tirades against the state's lockdown policies to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

"California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!" Trump said in a tweet.

Related Topics

Assembly Company Trump Elon Musk Tesla Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India announced $266 billion stimulus

11 minutes ago

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

41 minutes ago

UAE surpasses 500 metric tons of Global COVID-19 a ..

41 minutes ago

UAE efficiently manages COVID-19, builds healthcar ..

1 hour ago

UAE Digital Government meeting discusses future fo ..

1 hour ago

Highnoon Laboratories’ Corona Combat Clinic Init ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.