UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Bans 8 Chinese Software Apps From Processing US Transactions - White House

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 04:50 AM

Trump Bans 8 Chinese Software Apps From Processing US Transactions - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order banning several Chinese applications from processing US transactions due to national security concerns, the White House said in a press release.

"The following actions shall be prohibited beginning 45 days after the date of this order, to the extent permitted under applicable law: any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with persons that develop or control the following Chinese connected software applications, or with their subsidiaries, as those transactions and persons are identified by the Secretary of Commerce (Secretary) under subsection (e) of this section: Alipay, CamScanner, QQ Wallet, SHAREit, Tencent QQ, VMate, WeChat Pay, and WPS Office," the release said on Tuesday.

The release claims that Chinese software applications collect personal information from US citizens that could be accessed by the Chinese government.

Within 45 days, the US Secretary of Commerce will provide Trump with a report identifying which individuals and transactions have been banned under the new executive order.

Chinese officials have repeatedly refuted such allegations made by the US.

Related Topics

China White House Trump United States Commerce From Government

Recent Stories

Alula Communique issued by &#039;Summit of Sultan ..

4 hours ago

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long ..

5 hours ago

Pak economy regains pre-Covid trajectory : SBP Rep ..

5 hours ago

Formula E season to start in Saudi Arabia

5 hours ago

Germany toughens, extends virus lockdown until end ..

5 hours ago

UN silence over plight of Indian minorities regret ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.