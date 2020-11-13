WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order prohibiting purchases or sales of securities tied to China's military beginning January 11.

"Accordingly, I hereby order: Section 1. (a) The following actions are prohibited: (i) beginning 9:30 a.m.

eastern standard time on January 11, 2021, any transaction in publicly traded securities, or any securities that are derivative of, or are designed to provide investment exposure to such securities, of any Communist Chinese military company as defined in section 4(a)(i) of this order, by any United States person," the order stated.