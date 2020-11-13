UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Bans Securities Transactions Linked To China's Military

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

Trump Bans Securities Transactions Linked to China's Military

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order prohibiting purchases or sales of securities tied to China's military beginning January 11.

"Accordingly, I hereby order: Section 1. (a) The following actions are prohibited: (i) beginning 9:30 a.m.

eastern standard time on January 11, 2021, any transaction in publicly traded securities, or any securities that are derivative of, or are designed to provide investment exposure to such securities, of any Communist Chinese military company as defined in section 4(a)(i) of this order, by any United States person," the order stated.

Related Topics

China Company Trump United States January

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

2 hours ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

1 hour ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discussed Karabakh by Ph ..

1 hour ago

Russia Awaits Official US Election Results Before ..

43 minutes ago

Trump Renews Declaration of Nuclear Proliferation ..

43 minutes ago

Reporting of written off/waived off loans, advance ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.