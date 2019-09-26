Trump Bans Senior Iranian, Venezuelan Government Officials From Entering US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a proclamation announced that senior Iranian and Venezuelan government officials are prohibited from entering the United States.

"Given the importance to the United States of fostering the functioning of constitutional government and democratic institutions in Venezuela, I have determined that it is in the interest of the United States to take action to restrict and suspend the entry into the United States, as immigrants or nonimmigrants, of senior members of the regime of Nicolas Maduro and others described in this proclamation who formulate, implement, or benefit from policies or actions that undermine or injure Venezuela's democratic institutions or impede the restoration of constitutional government to Venezuela," Trump said in a statement issued by the White House on Wednesday.

In the second proclamation, Trump also said Iranian senior government officials are banned from entering the United States.