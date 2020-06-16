WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that under the new executive order police chokeholds will be prohibited unless an officer's life is threatened.

"Under the executive order I am signing today, we will prioritize Federal grants from the Department of Justice to police departments that seek independent credentialing, certifying that they need high standards and in fact in certain cases the highest standard.

.. on the use of force and deescalation training," Trump said. "As part of this new credentialing process chokeholds will be banned except if an officer's life is at risk."