UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Bans US Police Chokeholds Unless Officer's Life At Risk

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

Trump Bans US Police Chokeholds Unless Officer's Life at Risk

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that under the new executive order police chokeholds will be prohibited unless an officer's life is threatened.

"Under the executive order I am signing today, we will prioritize Federal grants from the Department of Justice to police departments that seek independent credentialing, certifying that they need high standards and in fact in certain cases the highest standard.

.. on the use of force and deescalation training," Trump said. "As part of this new credentialing process chokeholds will be banned except if an officer's life is at risk."

Related Topics

Police Threatened Trump From

Recent Stories

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

1 hour ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

1 hour ago

OIC Roundly Condemns HouthiMilitia’s Ballistic M ..

1 hour ago

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Summit of the Pre ..

1 hour ago

SEC reviews infrastructure development projects

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.