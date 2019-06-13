UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump-bashing Exhibit Gets Booted From China Tech Show

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 12:34 PM

Trump-bashing exhibit gets booted from China tech show

A Shanghai tech fair exhibit that allowed visitors to clobber a bobble-head likeness of Donald Trump has been shut down for encouraging the "violent disrespect" of a public figure, organisers said Thursday

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ):A Shanghai tech fair exhibit that allowed visitors to clobber a bobble-head likeness of Donald Trump has been shut down for encouraging the "violent disrespect" of a public figure, organisers said Thursday.

The kiosk at this week's Consumer Electronics Show Asia (CES Asia) was set up by Japanese tech firm Soliton Systems as a "stress-relief" station.

Visitors were given a hammer to smash a life-sized likeness of the US president, who has angered many Chinese by launching a tariff war with China.

The US Consumer Technology Association (CTA) -- which stages the show each year -- told AFP it issued a "warning" to Soliton Systems on Tuesday.

A curtain was seen drawn across the display site on Thursday, and the Trump likenesses had been removed.

The association told AFP that exhibitors sign contracts making clear that displays cannot be "offensive".

"We will not tolerate violent disrespect of any public figure." Soliton Systems officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The three-day trade show opened on Tuesday under the shadow of the escalating trade war.

China and the United States have hit each other with steep tariffs on more than $360 billion in bilateral trade, rattling financial markets and business confidence.

Technology is a key battleground, with the United States pressing governments across the world to drop Chinese telecom giant Huawei from their 5G network development plans, saying it could be used by Beijing for espionage.

Huawei denies the charge.

Related Topics

World Technology Business China Trump Beijing Shanghai United States SITE 5G Market From Asia Billion Huawei

Recent Stories

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Addresses ..

1 minute ago

United States Navy Ship Visits Pakistan

1 minute ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Houthi's Terror Attack On Ab ..

7 minutes ago

OIC Dismisses Decision Of Moldova To Relocate Emba ..

7 minutes ago

Discipline was needed to win game against Aussies: ..

2 minutes ago

Lithuania temperatures hit record highs amid Balti ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.