Trump 'Bears Responsibility' For US Capitol Riot But Should Not Be Impeached - McCarthy

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) US House of Representatives Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is responsible for inciting the riot at the US Capitol last week, but he should not be impeached in such a short time frame.

"I believe impeaching the president in such a short time frame would be a mistake... that doesn't mean the president is free from fault. The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters," McCarthy said.

The House of Representatives is currently debating a resolution to impeach Trump and a final vote on the measure is expected Wednesday afternoon.

