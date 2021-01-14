Trump 'Bears Responsibility' for US Capitol Riot But Should Not Be Impeached - McCarthy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) US House of Representatives Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is responsible for inciting the riot at the US Capitol last week, but he should not be impeached in such a short time frame.

"I believe impeaching the president in such a short time frame would be a mistake... that doesn't mean the president is free from fault. The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters," McCarthy said on the House floor.

The House of Representatives is currently debating a resolution to impeach Trump and a final vote on the measure is expected Wednesday afternoon.

McCarthy said an impeachment would further divide the US public and flame further violence.

Earlier in the day, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's press secretary said he would not reconvene the chamber before its current recess ends on January 19 to consider legislation to impeach Trump.

The House resolution charges Trump with inciting an insurrection on January 6, when his loyalists stormed the US Capitol building after he urged them to protest against the certification of Electoral College votes by Congress. Five people including a police officer were killed as a result of the riot.