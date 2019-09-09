UrduPoint.com
Trump Begins Week With New Attacks On US Media - Twitter

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 07:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Trump administration successes such as boosting the economy by ending burdensome business regulations have gone unreported by major US media that are obsessed with negativity, President Donald Trump charged in a series of Twitter statements on Monday.

"We get ZERO media credit for what we have done, and are doing, but the people know, and that's all that is important!," Trump said. "They don't talk about the great economy, the big tax and regulation cuts, the rebuilding of the Military, 'Choice';at our VA, our Vets, Judges and Supreme Court Justices, the Border Wall going up, lowest crime numbers, 2nd A [Amendment on gun rights], and so much more!"

Trump singled out both CNN and MSNBC as incapable of positive reporting of his presidency.

"As bad as @CNN is, Comcast MSNBC is worse," Trump said. "Their ratings are also way down because they have lost all credibility. I believe their stories about me are not 93% negative, but actually 100% negative. They are incapable of saying anything positive, despite all of the great things..."

Trump spent much of last week also clashing with the media, at one point demanding an apology over critical coverage of a presidential description of Hurricane Dorian's projected path through the southern United States.

