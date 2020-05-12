Trump Believes Putin in Good Health, Spirits Following Phone Talks Last Week - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump believes that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is in good health and spirits after speaking with him over the telephone last week, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said on Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday that he had contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and was treated in a hospital.

"The President spoke to President Putin just recently, last week, and he seemed to be in good spirits and good health and we don't have any reason to suspect that it's otherwise," O'Brien said.

O'Brien noted that wide-ranging and different people have contracted the novel coronavirus, including government leaders such as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"But we don't have any information other than that President Putin is doing just fine," O'Brien said.