WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump has bestowed the rare and prestigious Legion of Merit award to Kuwait's leader and will host on Friday his eldest son who will accept the award during a closed-door event, the White House said in a statement.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump is awarding the Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait," the statement said. "The Amir's eldest son, His Excellency Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah of the State of Kuwait, will accept the award on behalf of the Amir in a private ceremony."

The Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, is a prestigious award that can only be bestowed by the US president, typically to chiefs of state or heads of government of other countries and was last awarded in 1991.

"A leader in the Middle East for decades, the Amir has been a truly unwavering friend and partner to the United States. He provided indispensable support to the United States throughout Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and the Defeat-ISIS [Islamic State terror group, banned in Russia] campaign," the statement said.

The White House said Amir is "an unparalleled diplomat," who mediated many disputes in the Middle East and a dear friend of President Trump.

The ceremony will take place three days after the White House hosted the signing of US-brokered peace agreements between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.