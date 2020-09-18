UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Bestows Rare Award To Kuwait's Leader, Hosts His Son - White House

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 11:52 PM

Trump Bestows Rare Award to Kuwait's Leader, Hosts His Son - White House

US President Donald Trump has bestowed the rare and prestigious Legion of Merit award to Kuwait's leader and will host on Friday his eldest son who will accept the award during a closed-door event, the White House said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump has bestowed the rare and prestigious Legion of Merit award to Kuwait's leader and will host on Friday his eldest son who will accept the award during a closed-door event, the White House said in a statement.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump is awarding the Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait," the statement said. "The Amir's eldest son, His Excellency Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah of the State of Kuwait, will accept the award on behalf of the Amir in a private ceremony."

The Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, is a prestigious award that can only be bestowed by the US president, typically to chiefs of state or heads of government of other countries and was last awarded in 1991.

"A leader in the Middle East for decades, the Amir has been a truly unwavering friend and partner to the United States. He provided indispensable support to the United States throughout Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and the Defeat-ISIS [Islamic State terror group, banned in Russia] campaign," the statement said.

The White House said Amir is "an unparalleled diplomat," who mediated many disputes in the Middle East and a dear friend of President Trump.

The ceremony will take place three days after the White House hosted the signing of US-brokered peace agreements between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Related Topics

Israel White House Kuwait Trump Bahrain United States United Arab Emirates Middle East Event Government

Recent Stories

UN Libya Envoy Commends Sarraj's Decision to Resig ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Su-27 Scrambled to Escort US Patrol Aircr ..

20 minutes ago

PTA Executive Committee elected unopposed

20 minutes ago

US Efforts to Build Coalition Against China Threat ..

20 minutes ago

Canada Extends 'Non-Essential' Travel Ban With US ..

20 minutes ago

Police denies media reports of man's death due to ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.