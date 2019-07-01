(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) US President Donald Trump took a gamble on North Korean leader Kim Jung Un's willingness to commit to denuclearization, when he successfully secured a meeting between the two leaders in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas on Sunday, experts told Sputnik.

One day before traveling to South Korea after attending the G20 summit in Japan, Trump sent out an invitation to meet with Kim Jong Un in the DMZ through a post on Twitter.

"After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!" Trump said in the post.

The US president admitted during his meeting with Kim that he was not sure if the North Korean leader would accept his invitation.

"And I want to thank Chairman Kim for something else. When I put out the social media notification, if he didn't show up, the press was going to make me look very bad. So you made us both look good, and I appreciate it," Trump said during the meeting on Sunday.

Kim Jong Un also said during the meeting that he was surprised by Trump's abrupt invitation.

"Some people think as if this meeting was prearranged through the letters you have sent me. But myself was surprised yesterday morning when you expressed a willingness to meet with me here, and also when we got the official confirmation late yesterday afternoon," he said.

When Trump crossed the military demarcation line in the DMZ to shake hands with Kim on Sunday, he became the first US president step onto North Korean territory. The meeting between the two leaders also revived stalled bilateral negotiations, after the second summit between Trump and Kim in Vietnam in February failed to produce an agreement on denuclearization.

While some dismissed Trump's meeting with Kim as a political stunt to please his supporters at home, the US president could be betting on the North Korean leader's personal commitment to denuclearization to push the negotiations further, political analysts suggested.

"From Trump's perspective, I don't think he did it [the meeting] just for show. I think Trump has made a judgment that Kim Jong Un is willing to give up his nuclear weapons in the end, despite strong opposition from some senior North Korean officials. That's why Trump needs to try to praise Kim Jong Un on purpose and allow him to establish his authority in North Korea. This could help create conditions for Kim to convince the opposing opinions domestically. The meeting in the DMZ is also a major foreign policy victory for Kim and can help boost his authority as a leader," Zhang Liangui, an expert on North Korea at the Central Party School, which trains Chinese officials in Beijing, told Sputnik.

According to a report published in February by the North Korea Strategy Center, a Seoul-based research institution founded by a former defector, Kim exiled, imprisoned or executed 50 to 70 members of the country's political elite last year, including opponents of engagement with the United States.

The Beijing-based expert pointed out that the North Korean leader had to fight strong domestic opposition before he traveled to Vietnam for the second summit with Trump.

"We don't know if Trump's belief in Kim Jong Un's commitment to denuclearization is accurate. But North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said recently that Kim Jong Un withstood domestic opposition when he travel to Vietnam for the summit with Trump. Such comments could be part of the negotiation strategy of North Korea. But it could also be true. If this is true, Trump is 80 percent correct to believe that Kim Jong Un is serious about denuclearization," he said.

Nevertheless, the North Korean leader needs to demonstrate his commitment to denuclearization by offering a complete list of his nuclear weapons in future negotiations with the United States, the expert added.

Other political analysts pointed out that the meeting with Trump could help boost Kim Jong Un's political standing domestically.

"For Kim Jong Un, he was able to solidify his Supreme Leader status in North Korea. That's because after the Hanoi ordeal, he didn't appear too good in North Korea. It was an opportunity to boost his political standing in North Korea, saying that 'the American president came to see me and he walked into our territory.' It's a great storyline to sell to the North Korean people," Kim Jae-chun, an international relations professor at Sogang University in Seoul and a former South Korean government adviser, told Sputnik.

About ten days before the surprise meeting between Trump and Kim in the DMZ, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid his first official visit to North Korea from June 20 to 21.

As China and the United States have been tangled in escalating trade disputes, Xi could have tried to convince Kim Jong Un to work with Trump in exchange for more concessions on trade related issues from Washington, Professor Kim from the Sogang University suggested.

"I guess there's a possibility that when Xi paid a visit to Pyongyang, maybe he might have said to Kim Jong Un 'hey, why don't you go back to the negotiation table [with the United States].' Xi might have thought that if I can send Kim Jong Un back to the negotiation table, maybe I could elicit some concessions from Trump on the trade war front. Xi is on the defensive side on the trade war front," he said.

The South Korean scholar explained that China could be trying to use North Korea as leverage during negotiations with the United States.

"Xi wants to present himself as the new mediator [between Pyongyang and Washington]. By doing so, Xi could send a signal to Americans saying 'well, you're being very tough on the trade war. You have pulled out the Huawei card, the Hong Kong card and the Taiwan card. If you're playing those cards, you should know that we have the North Korea card that we can play.' This time, it's very clear that Xi wants to play the role of mediator and wants to portray himself as having some leverage or influence on North Korea," he said.

The expert noted that Xi did obtain certain concessions, such as lifting the export ban on Huawei, from Trump during their meeting at the G20 summit in Japan.