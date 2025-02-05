Trump Bid To Take Over Gaza, Move Palestinians Faces Backlash
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) President Donald Trump's shock proposal for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip and resettle its people faced a resounding rejection from Palestinians, middle East leaders and governments around the world on Wednesday.
Trump made his announcement to audible gasps during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he was hosting at the White House for talks.
In a proposal that lacked details on how he would move out more than two million Palestinians or control Gaza, Trump said he would make the war-battered enclave "unbelievable" by removing unexploded bombs and rubble, and economically redeveloping it.
"The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it, too. We'll own it," he said.
He said there was support from the "highest leadership" in the Middle East for his idea, but hours later, the leaders of Hamas, the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, Turkey, China, Britain, France and Germany hit back.
Netanyahu, however, welcomed the idea, saying it could "change history" and was worth "paying attention to".
Suggesting "long-term ownership" by the United States, Trump said his idea would make it "the Riviera of the Middle East. This could be something that could be so magnificent."
Hamas, which seized sole control of Gaza in 2007, rejected the proposal, branding it "racist".
The group said the proposal to "occupy" the territory was "aggressive to our people and cause, won't serve stability in the region and will only put oil on the fire".
Much of Gaza was levelled in a 15-month war triggered by Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel, and Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for sealing a ceasefire agreement that took effect last month.
Recent Stories
Actress Mawra Hocane, Actor Ameer Gilani Tie the knot
Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris against Indian aggression: COAS
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..
EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
More Stories From World
-
MotoGP champion Martin breaks hand and foot in Malaysia crash6 minutes ago
-
Disney profits rise on strong 'Moana 2' sales6 minutes ago
-
EU seeks new import fee on e-commerce packages6 minutes ago
-
Root 'crucial' for England ahead of Champions Trophy, says skipper6 minutes ago
-
Steel decline sparks protests and a movie in Belgium6 minutes ago
-
UK says 'no change' to lease terms in Chagos deal6 minutes ago
-
Trump bid to take over Gaza, move Palestinians faces backlash7 minutes ago
-
Tunisia's Ghannouchi gets more jail time for 'plotting against state security'7 minutes ago
-
CM Murad Ali Shah invites NORINCO Group to explore investment opportunities in Sindh province17 minutes ago
-
Deportation from occupied territory 'strictly prohibited': UN on Gaza26 minutes ago
-
M23 unilateral ceasefire a 'ploy', DR Congo govt spokesman tells AFP26 minutes ago
-
US VP Vance to attend security meet in Munich36 minutes ago