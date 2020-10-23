Trump-Biden High-Stakes Final Debate Now Underway in Tennessee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden took the stage in Nashville, Tennessee in their final debate with twelve days left until the election as the polls continue to tighten in key battleground states.

Their second televised showdown got under way in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday shortly after 9:00 p.m. EST (1:00 a.m. GMT Friday), moderated by NBC news correspondent Kristen Welker. The debate rules have changed, as the moderator will be allowed to cut-off microphones given the candidates interrupted each other repeatedly in the previous debate.

The debate is expected to focus on six topics chosen by NBC: the pandemic, families, race, climate change, security and leadership.

Biden is ahead by an average of 8 percent nationally in the most recent eleven surveys posted on poll aggregator Realclearpolitics.

com (RCP). However, the national popular vote is irrelevant in determining the actual winner, given the electoral college format requires candidates to win statewide contests. That said, Trump is behind in polling in 8 of the top 12 battleground states, but nearly all within a typical margin of error, according to RCP.

Moreover, polls have tightened significantly across the board over the past week. The Biden campaign itself has admitted the race is neck-and-neck in the states that will determine the election's outcome.

Over 47 million early votes have been cast as of Thursday, outpacing 2016 by nearly a factor of eight, with 70% received by mail. Election officials have said due to the overwhelming amount of mail-in ballots, the winner may not be known until days after the November 3 election.