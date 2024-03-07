Open Menu

Trump, Biden Power Towards Rematch As Haley Drops Out

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Trump, Biden power towards rematch as Haley drops out

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Donald Trump and President Joe Biden finally kicked off their bitter White House rematch Wednesday as the Republican's final rival Nikki Haley threw in the towel after a crushing defeat in the "Super Tuesday" primaries.

Within seconds of Haley's withdrawal Biden, 81, and former president Trump, 77, began competing for her moderate supporters in a contest between two elderly men that many American voters say they don't want.

Declining to endorse Trump, who faces multiple criminal indictments and a scandal over his attempt to overthrow the 2020 election, Haley said he would have to earn the support of her followers.

"I congratulate him and wish him well," Haley, 52, said of Trump in her home state of South Carolina, adding however that the United States "must turn away from the darkness of hatred and division."

She also lamented the US "retreat" on world issues including Ukraine, as Trump and his hard-right Republican allies block aid for Kyiv's fight against the Russian invasion.

Haley's withdrawal clears the stage for a one-of-a-kind election on November 5 where the stakes for a turbulent global order could not be higher -- but whose key players have failed to enthuse many Americans.

Related Topics

Election World Scandal Ukraine Russia White House Trump United States November Criminals 2020 From

Recent Stories

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focu ..

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security

2 hours ago
 Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for de ..

Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede

2 hours ago
 Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, n ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..

2 hours ago
 Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gan ..

Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused

2 hours ago
 US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

2 hours ago
 Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Ban ..

Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town

2 hours ago
PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's p ..

PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization

2 hours ago
 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores

2 hours ago
 UN says 'more than 100,000' more displaced in DR C ..

UN says 'more than 100,000' more displaced in DR Congo clashes

2 hours ago
 PM will complete cabinet formation soon: Tarar

PM will complete cabinet formation soon: Tarar

2 hours ago
 Upgradation of offices of women police officers be ..

Upgradation of offices of women police officers being completed rapidly: IG Punj ..

2 hours ago
 PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's p ..

PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization

2 hours ago

More Stories From World