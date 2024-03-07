Trump, Biden power towards rematch as Haley drops out

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Donald Trump and President Joe Biden finally kicked off their bitter White House rematch Wednesday as the Republican's final rival Nikki Haley threw in the towel after a crushing defeat in the "Super Tuesday" primaries.

Within seconds of Haley's withdrawal Biden, 81, and former president Trump, 77, began competing for her moderate supporters in a contest between two elderly men that many American voters say they don't want.

Declining to endorse Trump, who faces multiple criminal indictments and a scandal over his attempt to overthrow the 2020 election, Haley said he would have to earn the support of her followers.

"I congratulate him and wish him well," Haley, 52, said of Trump in her home state of South Carolina, adding however that the United States "must turn away from the darkness of hatred and division."

She also lamented the US "retreat" on world issues including Ukraine, as Trump and his hard-right Republican allies block aid for Kyiv's fight against the Russian invasion.

Haley's withdrawal clears the stage for a one-of-a-kind election on November 5 where the stakes for a turbulent global order could not be higher -- but whose key players have failed to enthuse many Americans.