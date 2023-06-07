Trump, Biden Purposely Escalate Tensions With China - RFK Jr. Press Team

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The Trump and Biden administrations have purposely escalated tensions with China, sometimes using Taiwan as a provocative tool, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s press team told Sputnik.

However, according to the campaign, Kennedy believes US-Chinese relations can be normalized and the United States can be strong without being belligerent. Kennedy, the campaign added, recognizes that the United States and China have many interests in common, and believes that any areas of tension can be resolved through negotiation in good faith.