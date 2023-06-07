UrduPoint.com

Trump, Biden Purposely Escalate Tensions With China - RFK Jr. Press Team

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The Trump and Biden administrations have purposely escalated tensions with China, sometimes using Taiwan as a provocative tool, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s press team told Sputnik.

"The Trump and Biden administrations have been purposely escalating tensions with China, sometimes using Taiwan as a means of provocation," the campaign said.

However, according to the campaign, Kennedy believes US-Chinese relations can be normalized and the United States can be strong without being belligerent. Kennedy, the campaign added, recognizes that the United States and China have many interests in common, and believes that any areas of tension can be resolved through negotiation in good faith.

