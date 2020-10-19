UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump-Biden Race Most Important Election To Over 75% Of US Voters - Poll

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 10:15 PM

Trump-Biden Race Most Important Election to Over 75% of US Voters - Poll

More than three quarters of US voters regard the upcoming presidential election as more important than previous ones, a Gallup poll revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) More than three quarters of US voters regard the upcoming presidential election as more important than previous ones, a Gallup poll revealed on Monday.

"A record-high percentage of US voters say the outcome of this year's election matters more to them than prior elections did," Gallup said in a report. "The 77 percent of registered voters holding this view is up six percentage points from 2016 and is the highest in Gallup's trend dating back to 1996."

Only two percent of voters believe the November 3 vote election between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be less important than previous contests, while 21 percent believe it will be about equally important as previous races, Gallup reported.

"Democrats are slightly more likely than Republicans to say so - 85 percent versus 79 percent. Independents (69 percent) are less likely to say this year's election matters more, as is typically the case. Democrats' current reading is the highest on record for the party and is up 16 points from 2016," the organization said.

The poll was condcuted during a two week period from September 14 to September 28, Gallup said. More Americans are voting early this year than ever before in US history either in person or by mail, the organization noted.

Related Topics

Election Vote Trump Reading Gallup September November Democrats 2016 From

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 11 gyms in cooperation with Du ..

47 minutes ago

UK Cabinet Minister Says Door 'Remains Ajar' to Re ..

1 minute ago

Russian Children Evacuated From Syria on Friday Re ..

1 minute ago

1 hour ago

119,000 saplings to be planted along Ring Road

18 minutes ago

PDM working on foreign agenda, says Balochistan le ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.