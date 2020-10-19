Trump-Biden Race Most Important Election to Over 75% of US Voters - Poll

More than three quarters of US voters regard the upcoming presidential election as more important than previous ones, a Gallup poll revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) More than three quarters of US voters regard the upcoming presidential election as more important than previous ones, a Gallup poll revealed on Monday.

"A record-high percentage of US voters say the outcome of this year's election matters more to them than prior elections did," Gallup said in a report. "The 77 percent of registered voters holding this view is up six percentage points from 2016 and is the highest in Gallup's trend dating back to 1996."

Only two percent of voters believe the November 3 vote election between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be less important than previous contests, while 21 percent believe it will be about equally important as previous races, Gallup reported.

"Democrats are slightly more likely than Republicans to say so - 85 percent versus 79 percent. Independents (69 percent) are less likely to say this year's election matters more, as is typically the case. Democrats' current reading is the highest on record for the party and is up 16 points from 2016," the organization said.

The poll was condcuted during a two week period from September 14 to September 28, Gallup said. More Americans are voting early this year than ever before in US history either in person or by mail, the organization noted.