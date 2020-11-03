Trump, Biden Score One Victory Each in Small Settlements in New Hampshire - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) US President Donald Trump and his Democrat rival Joe Biden both won in small towns in the state of New Hampshire, the New York Times has reported.

According to the news outlet, the tiny township of Dixville Notch cast all of its five ballots in favor of Biden during its traditional midnight voting, making him the first candidate to sweep the vote since 1960, when the tradition started.

At the same time, Trump carried the township of Millsfield with 16 votes against Biden's five.

Meanwhile, another town of Hart's Location canceled its midnight voting over the COVID-19 pandemic, opting to wait until morning like the rest of the country.

The United States is holding its presidential election on Tuesday.