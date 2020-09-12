UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Biden Vie To Show Leadership On 9/11 Anniversary

Sumaira FH 4 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 12:35 AM

Trump, Biden vie to show leadership on 9/11 anniversary

US President Donald Trump struck a somber tone Friday on the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks as his Democratic rival Joe Biden comforted relatives of victims -- dueling bids to unite a deeply divided nation

Shanksville, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump struck a somber tone Friday on the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks as his Democratic rival Joe Biden comforted relatives of victims -- dueling bids to unite a deeply divided nation.

Nineteen years after the devastating Al-Qaeda attacks, the former vice president Biden began the day in New York for an annual event honoring the nearly 3,000 people who died in the destruction of the World Trade Center.

Trump did not attend the ceremony in his home city, sending Mike Pence in his stead. Biden and the vice president tapped elbows and chatted briefly.

The Republican president instead traveled to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where an airliner crashed after passengers tried to wrest control of the jet from the hijackers.

Trump and his wife Melania listened in silence as the Names of the 40 passengers and crew killed aboard Flight 93 were read aloud -- with two bells tolling after the reading of each one.

In brief prepared remarks, the incumbent -- who is hoping to defeat Biden and win a second term -- paid "tribute to their sacrifice" along with all those who perished in the attacks.

He also honored first responders as well as military personnel who fought to "preserve our freedom" in the subsequent wars launched under former president George W.

Bush.

"We resolve to stand united as one American nation, to defend our freedoms, to uphold our values, to love our neighbors, to cherish our country.... and to never, ever forget," Trump said.

It was a rare call for unity from a leader who normally plays political divisions to his advantage.

Biden also traveled to Shanksville -- but there was no chance of the rivals crossing paths: Trump left well before the Democratic candidate and his wife Jill arrived.

- Biden connects with relatives - At his first stop in New York, Biden did not deliver a speech -- the ceremony generally reserves that privilege to the close ones of victims -- but his mere presence drew attention at an event broadcast live on main US television networks.

The ceremony was as usual punctuated by poignant moments of silence, the first one coming at 8:46 am (1246 GMT), when the first plane hit one of the Twin Towers.

The 77-year-old Biden -- wearing a face mask -- appeared in his element at the relatively crowded event, surrounded by people after months of keeping a low profile in line with coronavirus prevention measures.

At one point, he sought common ground with a 90-year-old woman whose son died at 43 in the attacks, reflecting on the loss of his own son Beau to cancer.

"It never goes away," the pair told each other.

Related Topics

World George W. Bush Trump Died Wife Reading New York September Women Cancer Event TV All From Unity Foods Limited Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trump announces Bahrain, Israel 'peace deal'

1 hour ago

Israel premier announces normalisation deal with B ..

1 hour ago

Rossiya Segodnya Chief Says SBU's Demand to Remove ..

3 seconds ago

Dr. Asghar Zaidi to head Baba Guru Nanak Universit ..

19 minutes ago

Police Officers Injured in Clashes With Kurdish Ac ..

19 minutes ago

Quaid's 72nd death anniversary observed with defer ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.