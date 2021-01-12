UrduPoint.com
Trump Blames Antifa For Capitol Building Riot - Reports

Tue 12th January 2021 | 01:16 PM

Outgoing US President Donald Trump said that the far-left Antifa movement was behind the storm of the US Capitol building in phone talks with Kevin McCarthy, the Republican Leader in the US House of Representatives, Axios website reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources familiar with the conversation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Outgoing US President Donald Trump said that the far-left Antifa movement was behind the storm of the US Capitol building in phone talks with Kevin McCarthy, the Republican Leader in the US House of Representatives, Axios website reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources familiar with the conversation.

According to the news outlet, the Monday conversation between Trump and McCarthy was tense. The house minority leader reportedly denied the outgoing president's allegations and said it was Trump's loyalists under the so-called Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement that were behind the riots in Washington.

"It's not Antifa, it's MAGA. I know. I was there," McCarthy said as quoted by Axios.

The news outlet stressed that during the conversation Trump brought up the alleged election fraud, while McCarthy said that the presidential election was over and urged Trump to accept the defeat.

"Stop it. It's over. The election is over," McCarthy said.

Axios added that McCarthy called on Trump to meet with President-elect Joe Biden, who is set to be inaugurated on January 20, and leave a traditional welcome letter on the Resolute Desk.

On January 6, a group of Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen election.

