MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) US President Donald Trump harshly criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom's handling of forest management on Sunday, blaming him for the fires currently engulfing the western state.

"The Governor of California, @GavinNewsom, has done a terrible job of forest management. I told him from the first day we met that he must 'clean' his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him ... Every year, as the fire's rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help.

No more," Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president, at the same time, commended firefighter teams for "working well together in putting these massive, and many, fires out."

Thousands of people had to leave their homes in California in October amid raging wildfires. Massive power shutoffs have been introduced. On Saturday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said that the majority of fires in the state were over 70 percent contained.