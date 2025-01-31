Trump Blames 'diversity' For Deadly Washington Airliner Collision
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 12:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) US President Donald Trump -- speaking as the bodies of 67 people were being pulled from Washington's Potomac River -- launched an extraordinary political attack Thursday, blaming diversity hires for the midair collision between an airliner and a military helicopter.
The Republican confirmed the deaths of all those aboard both aircraft, and also cited pilot error on the helicopter in the nighttime crash.
But he chiefly used a press conference to open fire at what he said were left-wing diversity practices under his predecessors Joe Biden and Barack Obama that he said kept out good employees at the Federal Aviation Administration.
"I put safety first. Obama, Biden and the Democrats put policy first," Trump said. "They actually came out with a directive: 'too white.' And we want the people that are competent."
As Trump spoke in the White House, police divers searched for more bodies in the water.
Wreckage of the Bombardier jet operated by an American Airlines subsidiary protruded from the surface, surrounded by emergency vessels and diving teams.
It had been carrying 64 people.
The army Blackhawk helicopter, which had three soldiers aboard, was also in the river.
"We are now at a point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation," Washington Fire Chief John Donnelly said. Twenty eight bodies had already been found.
The collision -- the first major crash in the United States since 2009 when 49 people were killed near Buffalo, New York -- occurred late evening on Wednesday as the airliner came into land at Reagan National Airport after a routine flight from Wichita, Kansas.
Reagan National is a major airport located only a short distance from downtown Washington, the Pentagon and other major sites in the capital. The airspace is extremely busy, with civilian and military aircraft a constant presence.
Dramatic audio from air traffic controllers showed them repeatedly asking the helicopter if it had the passenger jet "in sight," and then just before the crash telling it to "pass behind" the plane.
Recent Stories
British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore
Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan
CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses
Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military h ..
One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry
Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee ..
No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in Washington
Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul
NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector
RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth
CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief
More Stories From World
-
'No awkwardness' for Dupont's France with Jegou, Auradou selection5 minutes ago
-
Gold price hits new record over $2,8435 minutes ago
-
Trump blames 'diversity' for deadly Washington airliner collision5 minutes ago
-
'I'm out of here': French town waits for flood to recede15 minutes ago
-
Jonny Gray returns for Scotland against Italy in Six Nations25 minutes ago
-
Barcelona's Pedri extends contract to 203045 minutes ago
-
Merkel slams successor over far-right support on immigration bill45 minutes ago
-
Trump's contentious US national security picks face Senate grilling45 minutes ago
-
One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry1 hour ago
-
US economic growth steady in 2024 as Trump takes office1 hour ago
-
Pakistani companies sign MoUs with international distributors: Envoy54 minutes ago
-
Ahsan meets BII leaders to boost economic ties under URAAN PAKISTAN framework57 minutes ago