Trump Blames Media For Purposefully Limiting Coverage of Protest Movement in Seattle

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump has accused the media of intentionally limiting the coverage of demonstrations in Seattle, where protesters have established the CHAZ (Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone), now also referred to as Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone.

"Does anyone notice how little the Radical Left takeover of Seattle is being discussed in the Fake news Media. That is very much on purpose because they know how badly this weakness & ineptitude play politically. The Mayor & Governor should be ashamed of themselves. Easily fixed!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

On Sunday, Seattle musicians organized a musical and educational sit-in in the CHAZ/CHOP zone.

Trump pointed out in a Sunday tweet that far left militant groups were able to take over the city without any resistance from the local Democratic leadership, "yet these same weak leaders become RADICAL when it comes to shutting down a state or city and its hard working, tax paying citizens!"

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan visited the CHAZ/CHOP zone on Friday and joined the Black Lives Matter silent march.

"Today at the @BLMSeattleKC silent march, community walks to abolish the school to prison pipeline, end biased policing, and undo centuries of systemic racism in our country.

The march may be silent, but the message is loud and clear: #blacklivesmatter," Durkan wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Earlier this week, Trump called on the Seattle mayor on Twitter to end the "takeover of her city" organized by "anarchists."

On Saturday, a US Federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against the Seattle Police Department's use of tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters. The temporary restraining order will expire in 14 days, according to court documents.

Black Lives Matter demonstrators have sued the city of Seattle alleging that the city had violated their rights to protest and to be free from excessive force during protests.

Mass protests against police brutality and racial discrimination have been ongoing in the US since the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, in police custody in the US state of Minnesota on May 25. Floyd died after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis white police officer, pinned him to the ground with his knee for over eight minutes. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree and third-degree murder and manslaughter.