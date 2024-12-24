Trump Blasts Biden Over Death Sentence Commutations
Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 10:24 PM
Donald Trump hit out Tuesday at Joe Biden for commuting the sentences of almost every American federal prisoner on death row, as the president-elect prepares to replace the Democrat in the White House
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Donald Trump hit out Tuesday at Joe Biden for commuting the sentences of almost every American federal prisoner on death row, as the president-elect prepares to replace the Democrat in the White House.
President Biden, in his final month in office, announced Monday he was converting the sentences of 37 of the 40 federal inmates awaiting execution to life without the possibility of parole.
They included nine people convicted of murdering fellow prisoners, four for murders committed during bank robberies and one who killed a prison guard.
"Joe Biden just commuted the Death Sentence on 37 of the worst killers in our Country," Trump posted on Truth Social, his social media platform.
"When you hear the acts of each, you won't believe that he did this. Makes no sense. Relatives and friends are further devastated. They can't believe this is happening!"
Biden had imposed a moratorium on the federal death penalty but was under pressure to act further before leaving the White House on January 20, amid signals from Republican Trump that he would resume the practice.
Biden rebuked the inmates he had spared and "their despicable acts," but said he had been guided by "my conscience and my experience" to prevent the incoming Trump administration from resuming executions.
He excluded three men from his order, however -- one of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombers, a gunman who murdered 11 Jewish worshippers in 2018 and a white supremacist who shot nine Black churchgoers dead in 2015.
Trump confirmed he would direct the Justice Department to "vigorously pursue the death penalty to protect American families and children from violent rapists, murderers, and monsters."
"We will be a Nation of Law and Order again!" he added.
Recent Stories
Bugti greets Christian community on occasion of Christmas
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees
Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston
Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid
Trump blasts Biden over death sentence commutations
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars
More Stories From World
-
Trump blasts Biden over death sentence commutations25 seconds ago
-
Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot44 minutes ago
-
Lithuanian, Dutch PMs meet on bilateral ties, security53 minutes ago
-
Blast sinks Russian state cargo ship in Mediterranean19 minutes ago
-
Tense Christmas Eve in Maputo after disputed election result19 minutes ago
-
Investors swoop in to save German flying taxi startup10 minutes ago
-
Iran cyberspace council votes to lift ban on WhatsApp: state media9 minutes ago
-
Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband4 hours ago
-
Russia says cargo ship sinks in Mediterranean after blast, two missing4 hours ago
-
Chahar Institute, IPRI jointly hold seminar in Chengdu, China4 hours ago
-
US NGO believes missing journalist Austin Tice 'alive' in Syria6 hours ago
-
Global stocks mostly rise after US tech rally6 hours ago